Florida can challenge Biden 'catch and release' border policy, judge rules

Feb 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Florida has ruled that the Republican-led state has legal standing to challenge a Biden administration policy of releasing rather than detaining many people who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell in Pensacola, Florida, said in a written order on Friday that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Texas could not sue over a different immigration policy did not apply to Florida's case.

Wetherell last year had blocked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from implementing an expansion of alternatives to detention for migrants awaiting deportation proceedings, such as ankle bracelets and phone monitoring. Republican critics have called the policy "catch and release."

DHS appealed and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week ordered Wetherell to reconsider whether Florida had standing to bring the case in light of the Supreme Court decision, which came three months after his ruling in the case.

Wetherell on Friday said the Texas case involved the administration's policy of setting enforcement priorities at the border, implicating discretionary decisions on whether to arrest and prosecute migrants.

"Unlike arrest and prosecution, statutes mandating detention and restricting release do not implicate principles of 'Executive Branch enforcement discretion' or contravene any 'deeply rooted history of enforcement discretion in American law,'" wrote Wetherell, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump.

Chase Sizemore, a spokesperson for Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, said: "We are pleased that the court, yet again, found that Biden’s illegal policies are causing harm to the State of Florida, and we look forward to defending our victory in the appellate court."

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

Florida has argued in its 2021 lawsuit that the alternatives to detention laid out in the DHS policy led to a sharp increase in the number of migrant children enrolled in its public schools thus taxing the state's resources, giving the state standing to challenge it.

During oral arguments last month, an 11th Circuit panel seemed divided over the question. Circuit Judges Britt Grant and Charles Wilson suggested that any connection between the policy and the spike in enrollment was speculative and did not meet the bar for standing set out by the Supreme Court in the Texas case.

Wetherell on Friday called the high court ruling, which was penned by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, "a bit of a jurisprudential mess that raises more questions than it answers."

He said he agreed with a dissent by Justice Samuel Alito, who said the president and executive-level agencies do not have the power to pick and choose which federal laws they will enforce.

The case is Florida v. United States of America, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, No. 3:21-cv-01066.

For Florida: James Percival of the Florida Attorney General's office

For the Biden administration: Joseph Darrow of the U.S. Department of Justice

