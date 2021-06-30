US Markets

Florida building death toll rises to 18, two of them children

Dan Whitcomb Reuters
June 30 (Reuters) - The death toll in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower has risen to 18 with the discovery of two more bodies, the mayor of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday. Two of the bodies found so far are those of children, the mayor said.

