Florida building death toll rises to 18, two of them children

June 30 (Reuters) - The death toll in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower has risen to 18 with the discovery of two more bodies, the mayor of Miami-Dade County said on Wednesday. Two of the bodies found so far are those of children, the mayor said.

