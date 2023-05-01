Florida board to countersue Disney

By Dawn Chmielewski

May 1 (Reuters) - An oversight board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday said it would file a countersuit against Walt Disney Co DIS.N in state court, according to prepared remarks seen by Reuters.

The decision, which further escalates tensions between Disney and the state of Florida, comes in response to a lawsuit Disney filed last week in federal district court against DeSantis and members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight district board.

"Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond," Chairman Martin Garcia said.

The skirmish began last year after Disney criticized a Florida measure banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children. DeSantis repeatedly attacked "woke Disney" in public remarks.

Florida lawmakers passed legislation that ended Disney's virtual autonomy in central Florida where the Disney World theme parks attract millions of visitors each year.

In its lawsuit, Disney accused DeSantis and his supporters of illegally using the state government to punish a company for voicing an opinion that should be protected by free-speech rights.

Martin said the oversight board had no role in enacting the legislation that Disney "has been complaining about," but is merely following the laws enacted by the Florida legislature.

"The district will seek justice in state court here in central Florida where both it and Disney reside and do business," Martin said.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Mark Porter and Jonathan Oatis)

