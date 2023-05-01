Florida board to countersue Disney

May 1 (Reuters) - An oversight board appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday said it would file a countersuit against Walt Disney Co DIS.N in state court, according to prepared remarks seen by Reuters.

The decision, which further escalates tensions between Disney and the state of Florida, comes in response to a lawsuit Disney filed last week in federal district court against DeSantis and members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight district board.

"Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond," Chairman Martin Garcia said.

