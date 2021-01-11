Dream Finders Homes, a Florida-based homebuilder expanding nationally, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Jacksonville, FL-based company plans to raise $130 million by offering 9.6 million shares at a price range of $12 to $15. Insider Boston Omaha Corp. intends to purchase $25 million worth of shares in the offering. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Dream Finders Homes would command a market value of $1.2 billion.



The company designs, builds, and sells homes in high growth markets, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and Austin, as well as Charlotte and Raleigh with the acquisition of H&H Homes in October 2020. The company focuses on single-family entry-level, first-time move-up and second-time move-up homes. It also offers title insurance and mortgage banking solutions to fully serve its homebuyer customers and capture ancillary business opportunities.



Dream Finders Homes was founded in 2008 and booked $1.2 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFH. BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of January 18, 2021.



The article Florida-based homebuilder Dream Finders Homes sets terms for $130 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

