Dream Finders Homes, a Florida-based homebuilder expanding nationally, raised $125 million by offering 9.6 million shares at $13, within the range of $12 to $15. Existing shareholder Boston Omaha Corp. had indicated on $25 million worth of shares in the offering. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $1.2 billion.



Dream Finders Homes plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFH. BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and BTIG acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Florida-based homebuilder Dream Finders Homes prices IPO within the range at $13 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.