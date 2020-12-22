Dream Finders Homes, which provides homebuilding services in the US, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The company designs, builds, and sells homes in high growth markets, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area and Austin, as well as Charlotte and Raleigh with the acquisition of H&H Homes in October 2020. The company focuses on single-family entry-level, first-time move-up and second-time move-up homes. It also offers title insurance and mortgage banking solutions to fully serve its homebuyer customers and capture ancillary business opportunities.



The Jacksonville, FL-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $1.2 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFH. Dream Finders Homes filed confidentially on October 13, 2020. BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Florida-based homebuilder Dream Finders Homes files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



