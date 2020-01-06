Florida bank Professional Holding Corp files for a $75 million IPO

Professional Holding Corp, a Florida bank serving the Miami-Dade metropolitan area, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



The Coral Gables, FL-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $30 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PFHD. Professional Holding Corp filed confidentially on September 30, 2019. Stephens Inc. and Keefe Bruyette Woods are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



