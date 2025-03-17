Florida and 4 Other Most Desirable States for Movers in 2025: How Much Do They Cost

Florida just keeps getting more popular. In 2023, the Sunshine State saw more inflow of people from other states than any other state, with nearly 637,000 flooding in. We should see another wave of folks moving to Florida this year. According to a new study by GOBankingRates, which analyzed the migration data for each U.S. state to find those most desirable for movers, Florida claimed second place.

According to the research, Texas was the No. 1 most desired state for people relocating in 2025. California came in third, Virginia came in fourth and North Carolina came in fifth. Is it feasible, financially, to dwell in these states? GOBankingRates determined how much it costs to live in the five most desirable states in 2025. Can you afford it?

5. North Carolina

Household median income: $69,904

$69,904 Average single-family home value: $328,226

$328,226 Average monthly mortgage: $1,940

$1,940 Average monthly expenditures cost: $2,018

$2,018 Total cost of living annually: $47,494

4. Virginia

Household median income: $90,974

$90,974 Average single-family home value: $398,259

$398,259 Average monthly mortgage: $2,353

$2,353 Average monthly expenditures cost: $2,041

$2,041 Total cost of living annually: $52,734

3. California

Household median income: $96,334

$96,334 Average single-family home value: $793,150

$793,150 Average monthly mortgage: $4,687

$4,687 Average monthly expenditures cost: $2,514

$2,514 Total cost of living annually: $86,408

2. Florida

Household median income: $71,711

$71,711 Average single-family home value: $404,924

$404,924 Average monthly mortgage: $2,393

$2,393 Average monthly expenditures cost: $2,068

$2,068 Total cost of living annually: $53,525

1. Texas

Household median income: $76,292

$76,292 Average single-family home value: $299,948

$299,948 Average monthly mortgage: $1,772

$1,772 Average monthly expenditures cost: $1,977

$1,977 Total cost of living annually: $44,989

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the migration data for each U.S. state to find the most desirable states for movers and how much it costs to live there. Using migration data from the United Van Lines’s 2024 National Movers Study, the inbound shipments, outbound shipments, inbound percent, and outbound percent were used to determine the top 5 states with the most inbound shipments. The United Van Lines 2024 study covers the lower 48 states but does not include Vermont as it did not have enough inbound shipments for consideration. For each location a number of factors were found including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The cost of living indexes were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and include the grocery, healthcare, housing, utilities, transportation, and miscellaneous cost of living indexes. Using the cost of living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location can be calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index for January 2025. Using the average single-family home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage can be calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average total monthly and annual cost of living can be calculated. The states were sorted to show the highest to lowest inbound shipments. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 11, 2025.

