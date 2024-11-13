News & Insights

Flora Growth Eyes Cannabis Market Expansion

November 13, 2024 — 05:11 pm EST

Flora Growth (FLGC) has released an update.

Flora Growth Corp. is optimistic about the future of the cannabis industry, anticipating significant benefits from upcoming regulatory changes and legislative advancements in the U.S. and Germany. The company is prepared to expand its product lines and strengthen its market presence, driven by supportive policies such as the Cannabinoid Safety and Regulations Act and Germany’s new hemp legislation.

