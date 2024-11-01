Flora Growth Enters New Supply Agreement with NGC

Flora Growth ( (FLGC) ) has shared an update.

Flora Growth Corp. and Northern Green Canada Inc. have inked a new supply agreement for medicinal cannabis products aimed at the German market. This deal, finalized on October 31, 2024, establishes minimum purchase and supply obligations and requires Flora to use the products solely for medicinal purposes. The agreement replaces a previous 2020 supply contract between affiliates of Flora and Curaleaf, emphasizing a focused transactional relationship rather than an ongoing commercial partnership.

