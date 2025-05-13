FLORA GROWTH Earnings Results: $FLGC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLORA GROWTH ($FLGC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $11,790,000, missing estimates of $15,725,850 by $-3,935,850.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FLGC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FLORA GROWTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of FLORA GROWTH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 41,507 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,111
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 34,623 shares (+26.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,946
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 23,521 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,230
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 22,913 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,600
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 21,484 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,128
- STATE STREET CORP added 21,100 shares (+136.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,733
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,130 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,613
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.