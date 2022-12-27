Flora Growth Completes Acquisition Of Canada's Franchise Global Health

(RTTNews) - Cannabis products maker Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, announced Tuesday that on December 23, 2022, it closed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Franchise Global Health Inc. (FGH.V), a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industry, with principal operations in Germany.

The transformative deal accelerates Flora's expansion in Europe's largest medical cannabis market as Germany moves toward the launch of an adult-use market estimated to be worth over $1 billion by 2026

Flora has now secured a crucial footprint in an established international cannabis market, providing a unique opportunity for operational synergies and diversified growth.

The acquisition adds to Flora's distribution network, expanding its client base, and increases its ability to distribute wholesale cannabis products at scale into the European Union.

