Flora Growth Appoints Hussein Rakine As CEO After Luis Merchan Resigns

(RTTNews) - Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) Tuesday announced the resignation of Luis Merchan as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board has appointed JustCBD founder, Hussein Rakine, as CEO and member of the board of directors.

"I am enthusiastic about collaborating with our board of directors, executive team, and all stakeholders to bring Flora's business plan to fruition," said Hussein Rakine. "In a nascent industry such as ours, it's critical to stay nimble- and that is what I intend to do as I lead Flora into the next phase of growth. I would like to express our sincere appreciation to Luis for his unwavering commitment and dedication to the Company during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Merchan stated, "I am grateful to all those who have contributed to Flora's success and helped establish it as a leading cannabis company. Working with our dedicated investors, Board, and talented team over the past four years has been a tremendous honor. Although every journey must ultimately come to a close, I am confident that Flora's future is bright, and I wish Hussein and the entire team continued success as they pursue the Company's growth and expansion."

