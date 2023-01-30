Flora Growth Anticipates 2023 Revenue Growth To Exceed 100%; To Meet 2022 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) announced revenue guidance of $90 million to $105 million for fiscal 2023. The company noted that the revenue guidance reflects expected organic growth in the House of Brands division and expansion of the Commercial & Wholesale division capabilities. The company expects the House of Brands and Commercial & Wholesale divisions will have roughly equal contributions to the top line, while the Pharmaceutical division is expected to contribute up to 10% of total revenue.

Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora, said: "We will meet our guidance for 2022. Our 2023 forecasted revenue range represents anticipated growth in excess of 100% over last year."

Shares of Flora Growth are up 37% in pre-market trade on Monday.

