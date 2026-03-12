This Flooring Stock Has Tumbled 30% in a Year, so Why Did One Investor Just Buy Up $41 Million in Shares?

Key Points

Hook Mill bought 635,060 shares of Floor & Decor for an estimated $41.16 million in the fourth quarter.

The position value rose by $33.75 million over the quarter, reflecting both purchases and price movement.

As of quarter end, the fund reported holding 1,018,768 FND shares valued at $62.03 million.

On February 17, 2026, Hook Mill Capital Partners disclosed buying 635,060 shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), an estimated $41.16 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Hook Mill Capital Partners, LP increased its holdings in Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) by 635,060 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $41.16 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s stake was valued at $62.03 million at quarter’s end, up $33.75 million from the prior period.

What else to know

This purchase increased the FND position to 5.84% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:W: $86.65 million (8.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:FIVE: $81.18 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE:BURL: $62.86 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:PFGC: $50.79 million (4.8% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Floor & Decor shares were priced at $69.25, down 30% over the past year and significantly underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $69.25 Market capitalization $7.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.68 billion Net income (TTM) $208.65 million

Company snapshot

Floor & Decor offers hard-surface flooring products, including tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

The firm operates a multi-channel retail and commercial distribution model, generating revenue through both warehouse-format stores and online sales.

It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself residential customers across the United States.

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the home improvement sector, focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company leverages a warehouse-format store network and e-commerce platform to provide a broad product assortment. With a national footprint and a diverse customer base, it serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do-it-yourself residential customers across the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

Home improvement stocks tend to move with housing sentiment, but the underlying demand for renovation projects rarely disappears entirely. That dynamic makes specialty retailers like Floor & Decor an interesting lens into how consumers and contractors are spending inside the home improvement cycle.



The company’s latest results show a business still operating at significant scale despite a tougher environment for housing-related spending. Floor & Decor reported roughly $4.7 billion in revenue for 2025, up 5% from the year prior and including more than $1 billion in fourth-quarter sales, supported by continued growth in its warehouse-format store network (the firm opened 20 new warehouse stores last year). Meanwhile, the firm’s CEO, Brad Paulsen, highlighted difficulties pertaining to tariffs and softer existing home sales activity.



Within the portfolio, the position fits alongside other consumer and retail names such as Wayfair, Five Below, and Burlington, a mix that suggests a strategy targeting retailers can capture value even when consumer spending becomes more selective. Still, Floor & Decor stock is down about 8% in the first few months of the year, highlighting ongoing difficulty and making it all the more important for the firm to remain disciplined in its execution.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below and Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

