Flooring Giant With $11 Billion in Sales Draws $10 Million Investment as Housing Cycle Turns

Key Points

Tabor Asset Management increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 85,224 shares during the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $9.79 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.96 million, reflecting both share addition and price movement.

Post-trade, the fund held 154,292 MHK shares valued at $16.86 million.

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Tabor Asset Management disclosed a buy of 85,224 Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares in its February 17, 2026, SEC filing, with an estimated transaction value of $9.79 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 17, 2026, Tabor Asset Management bought 85,224 additional shares of Mohawk Industries, increasing its stake to 154,292 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter, was $9.79 million. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $7.96 million, reflecting both the trade and stock price movement.

What else to know

This buy brings Mohawk Industries to 6.81% of the fund's reportable AUM after the quarter, outside Tabor Asset Management, LP’s top five holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FIVE: $18.05 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: LZ: $17.51 million (7.1% of AUM) NYSE: W: $16.94 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: MHK: $16.86 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: CCL: $13.77 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of Monday, Mohawk Industries shares were priced at $103.44, down 9% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 18% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $10.79 billion Net income (TTM) $369.90 million Price (as of Monday) $103.44

Company snapshot

Mohawk Industries offers a comprehensive portfolio of flooring products, including ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, carpet, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and related accessories across multiple brands.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing design, manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, and marketing, generating revenue from both residential remodeling and new construction as well as commercial projects.

It serves a global customer base, targeting homeowners, builders, contractors, and commercial clients in the United States, Europe, Russia, and other international markets.

Mohawk Industries is a global leader in flooring solutions, leveraging a broad product portfolio and strong brand recognition to serve diverse residential and commercial markets. The company’s scale and vertical integration provide operational efficiencies and enable competitive pricing. Mohawk Industries’ multi-segment structure and international reach support its resilience and growth opportunities within the cyclical home improvement and construction sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

The housing market has obviously been tough, which makes Tabor’s decision to move into Mohawk Industries now an interesting one. The global flooring giant operates across ceramic tile, carpet, laminate, and vinyl products, serving residential remodeling and commercial construction markets around the world. That exposure has worked against the company in recent years as housing turnover slowed and homeowners delayed major renovation projects. But even in a soft market, Mohawk generated about $10.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and roughly $370 million in net earnings.s.



Cash generation has remained particularly strong, too. The company produced about $621 million in free cash flow last year, giving management flexibility to repurchase 1.3 million shares, invest in productivity improvements, and weather a prolonged downturn in housing-related demand.



Within the broader portfolio, the position fits alongside consumer and discretionary names such as Five Below, Wayfair, and Carnival, reinforcing a theme around businesses that could benefit when consumer spending and housing activity rebound.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp., Five Below, and Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.