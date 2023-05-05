Floor & Decor Slips 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) are down 7 percent on Friday morning trade, after reporting a flat earnings per share for the first quarter. The shares have been on a decline since April 2.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects comparable store sales to be down 3.0 percent to flat.

Currently, shares are at $90.49, down 7.02 percent from the previous close of $97.32 on a volume of 1,653,071.

