News & Insights

Markets
FND

Floor & Decor Slips 7%

May 05, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) are down 7 percent on Friday morning trade, after reporting a flat earnings per share for the first quarter. The shares have been on a decline since April 2.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects comparable store sales to be down 3.0 percent to flat.

Currently, shares are at $90.49, down 7.02 percent from the previous close of $97.32 on a volume of 1,653,071.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FND

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.