Floor & Décor Sees Total Net Sales CAGR Of At Least 20% Through Fiscal 2024

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its 2022 investor conference later on Wednesday, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) provided long-term financial targets and strategic priorities for the three-year period from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024.

For the three-year period, the company projects total net sales growth of at least 20% on a compounded annual growth rate or CAGR, with new warehouse format store growth of 20% through 2024.

Additionally, adjusted operating income is expected to approximately double from 2021 to 2024, representing approximately 25% CAGR. It also projects adjusted EBITDA margins, as a percent of sales, in the mid-teen range.

