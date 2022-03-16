Markets
FND

Floor & Décor Sees Total Net Sales CAGR Of At Least 20% Through Fiscal 2024

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its 2022 investor conference later on Wednesday, Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) provided long-term financial targets and strategic priorities for the three-year period from fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024.

For the three-year period, the company projects total net sales growth of at least 20% on a compounded annual growth rate or CAGR, with new warehouse format store growth of 20% through 2024.

Additionally, adjusted operating income is expected to approximately double from 2021 to 2024, representing approximately 25% CAGR. It also projects adjusted EBITDA margins, as a percent of sales, in the mid-teen range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FND

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular