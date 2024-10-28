Floor & Decor price target lowered to $118 from $119 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Floor & Decor to $118 from $119 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm expects inline sales for Q3 with a decent start to Q4, with potential EPS upside from gross margin.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FND:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.