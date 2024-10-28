Floor & Decor price target lowered to $118 from $119 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on Floor & Decor to $118 from $119 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. The firm expects inline sales for Q3 with a decent start to Q4, with potential EPS upside from gross margin.
