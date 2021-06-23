Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Floor & Decor Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$263m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$673m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, Floor & Decor Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 310% more capital into its operations. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Floor & Decor Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 96% to shareholders over the last three years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

