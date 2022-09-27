Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) earnings growth rate lags the 13% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last month. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 81% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 47% decline over the last twelve months.

In light of the stock dropping 13% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Floor & Decor Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 29% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:FND Earnings Per Share Growth September 27th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Floor & Decor Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Floor & Decor Holdings shareholders are down 47% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 23%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Floor & Decor Holdings (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Floor & Decor Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

