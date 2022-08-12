Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:FND) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) stock is up by a considerable 25% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Floor & Decor Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Floor & Decor Holdings is:

19% = US$277m ÷ US$1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Floor & Decor Holdings' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To start with, Floor & Decor Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 32% does temper our expectations. That being the case, the significant five-year 26% net income growth reported by Floor & Decor Holdings comes as a pleasant surprise. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also does lend some color to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

As a next step, we compared Floor & Decor Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 31% in the same period.

NYSE:FND Past Earnings Growth August 12th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is FND worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether FND is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Floor & Decor Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Floor & Decor Holdings doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Floor & Decor Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that it has been reinvesting a high portion of its profits at a moderate rate of return, resulting in earnings expansion. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

