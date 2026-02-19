Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39.33 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $47.48 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $1.129 billion from $1.107 billion last year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

