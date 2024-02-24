Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 101.95

The average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) has been revised to 101.95 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 95.75 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.71 to a high of 136.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.94% from the latest reported closing price of 117.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 8.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.47%, a decrease of 7.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 157,989K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,909K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,281K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,537K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,239K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 15.41% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,293K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,726K shares, representing a decrease of 38.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 18.49% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 5,533K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,904K shares, representing an increase of 47.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 75.24% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,320K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,338K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 9.15% over the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Floor & Decor is a multi-channel specialty retailer operating 128 warehouse-format stores and two design centers across 30 states at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company offers a broad assortment of in-stock hard-surface flooring, including tile, wood, laminate/luxury vinyl plank, and natural stone along with decorative and installation accessories, at everyday low prices. The Company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

