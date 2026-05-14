Floor & Decor Holdings (FND) Price Target Decreased by 19.06% to 58.29

The average one-year price target for Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) has been revised to $58.29 / share. This is a decrease of 19.06% from the prior estimate of $72.02 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.81% from the latest reported closing price of $45.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Floor & Decor Holdings. This is an decrease of 362 owner(s) or 44.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FND is 0.38%, an increase of 40.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.35% to 133,102K shares. The put/call ratio of FND is 5.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 6,838K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,421K shares , representing an increase of 6.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,297K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,472K shares , representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FND by 29.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,847K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,477K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,897K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares , representing an increase of 18.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FND by 14.79% over the last quarter.

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