Floor & Decor Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FND

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.27, changing hands as high as $45.37 per share. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FND's low point in its 52 week range is $24.36 per share, with $62.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.33.

