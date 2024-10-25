Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Floor & Decor Hldgs, revealing an average target of $101.6, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Highlighting a 4.35% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $106.22.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Floor & Decor Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $119.00 $95.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Sell $80.00 - W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $95.00 $100.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $92.00 $99.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $115.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $115.00 $127.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Floor & Decor Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Floor & Decor Hldgs's Background

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Financial Insights: Floor & Decor Hldgs

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Floor & Decor Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

