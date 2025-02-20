News & Insights

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Earnings Results: $FND Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 20, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

February 20, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS ($FND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,107,420,000, beating estimates of $1,093,920,536 by $13,499,464.

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS insiders have traded $FND stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TREVOR LANG (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,598 shares for an estimated $10,778,777.

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

