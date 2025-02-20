FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Earnings Results: $FND Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS ($FND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,107,420,000, beating estimates of $1,093,920,536 by $13,499,464.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FND stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Insider Trading Activity

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS insiders have traded $FND stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TREVOR LANG (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,598 shares for an estimated $10,778,777.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.