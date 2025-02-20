FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Earnings Results: $FND Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS ($FND) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $1,107,420,000, beating estimates of $1,093,920,536 by $13,499,464.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FND stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Insider Trading Activity
FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS insiders have traded $FND stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TREVOR LANG (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,598 shares for an estimated $10,778,777.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of FLOOR & DECOR HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 288 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,784,573 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,721,928
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,371,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,797,673
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,998,842 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,684,547
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 3,977,870 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $493,932,117
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,917,329 shares (+114.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,157,701
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,851,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,605,716
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,373,877 shares (+5792.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,975,536
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.