Floor & Decor (FND) on Expansion Spree, Opens Two Stores

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND is maintaining its growth momentum by focusing on elevating customer services, investing in new and existing stores, and managing profitability efficiently. These factors are supporting the company despite an uncertain economy of rising mortgage rates and low existing home supply.



Abiding by one of its growth strategies, Floor & Decor has recently announced the opening of two new warehouse store and design center locations. One of the locations is in Pennsylvania, where the company will open its fourth store in Springfield Township on Oct 5, 2023. On the other hand, the other location is in the New York City Metropolitan Area, where it is slated to open its ninth store in Nanuet on Oct 11. Both the warehouse stores will start its operations with about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by the respective store’s Chief Executive Merchant.



The company is optimistic about the two new store launches as it believes this aligns with its growth strategy. It can offer diversified product and service offerings to its new customers while growing in the process, despite the ongoing economic challenges.

Expansion Initiatives Driving Growth

Floor & Decor makes strategic investments to process its expansion strategies by improvements in existing stores, opening new stores and accretive buyouts. By expanding its footprint and product portfolio, the company can reach out to new communities and accelerate its growth momentum.



Year to date, the company opened 12 new warehouse stores with a total second quarter-end count of 203 warehouse stores and five design studios. It has plans of opening about 32 warehouse format stores in fiscal 2023. In May 2023, the company opened its 200th warehouse store in Metairie, LA, thus reaching a celebratory milestone.



Furthermore, on Jun 7, 2023, the company acquired Salesmaster Associates, Inc., a commercial flooring and installation supplies distributor, for $21.2 million. This buyout intends its expansion into the commercial flooring.



Rising mortgage interest rates and low existing home sales are creating hurdles for Floor & Decor and other wood companies like Weyerhaeuser Company WY, Boise Cascade Company BCC and Trex Company, Inc. TREX. However, these wood companies are gaining from expansion efforts, good repair and remodeling activities and high demand for new homes.

A Brief Review of the Above-Mentioned Stocks

Weyerhaeuser: The company is benefiting from solid log demand and a stable repair and remodel market. The company is well-poised due to higher capital inflows for carbon/ESG-related projects, solid housing demand, a focus on operational excellence and a consistent dividend payout. WY remains bullish for the long term as most of the key drivers supporting healthy repair and remodel demand remain intact, including solid home equity levels and an aging housing stock.



Boise Cascade: The upward trend of the company is attributable to its vertically-integrated business model, enabling the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution segments to benefit through a committed distributor and manufacturer partnership. The strategic acquisitions are also aiding the company in solidifying its distribution facilities and production portfolio. Also, rewarding shareholders through special dividends and maintaining a stable liquidity bode well for the company.



Trex: Its consistent product portfolio development and strategic sale initiatives help it to maintain growth momentum, despite various macroeconomic and inflationary risks. It gains from improved manufacturing performance and other cost-containment actions. Also, the company’s sound relationships with its top-notch channel partners in the industry assisted it to achieve industry-leading margins and profitability.

