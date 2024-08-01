Floor & Dcor (FND) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Floor & Dcor (FND) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 billion, representing a surprise of -1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Floor & Dcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable store sales : -9% versus -7.6% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: -9% versus -7.6% estimated by nine analysts on average. Warehouse stores - Total : 230 compared to the 231 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 230 compared to the 231 average estimate based on four analysts. Warehouse stores - Opened : 5 versus 6 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Floor & Dcor have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

