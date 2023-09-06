Floods hit Turkey's northwest, five killed

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods in northwest Turkey, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday.

A further two people were killed and 31 more injured in Turkey's largest city Istanbul's Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece districts, authorities said.

Images showed heavy downpours causing several cars to float in flooded waters of Istanbul's northern districts.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said search and rescue operations were continuing and pledged financial support to families in flood-affected areas.

Around 125 kilograms per square meter of rainfall hit Istanbul in less than six hours, equal to what the city would typically expect in a month in September, the governor's office said in a statement.

At least two people died after torrential rain flooded homes and businesses in central Greece on Wednesday while two people lost their lives due to floods in Bulgaria's Black Sea region on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Burcu Karakas; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Burcu.Karakas@thomsonreuters.com;))

