Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

KINSHASA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.

Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa.

(Reporting by Stanis Bujakera, writing by Hereward Holland, editing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini and Edward McAllister.)

