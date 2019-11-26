World Markets

Flooding kills 39 in Congo's capital Kinshasa - government

Floods killed 39 people in Democratic Republic of Congo's sprawling capital Kinshasa on Tuesday killing, authorities said.

Torrential rains lashed the city overnight, causing landslides near the University of Kinshasa.

