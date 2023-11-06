FLOKI Staking Program Attracts Over $54.4M Of Tokens In Just One Week

Over $54.4 million worth of FLOKI (CRYPTO: FLOKI) tokens have been locked in the staking program within the first week of its going live.

What Happened: To put this into perspective, the locked value represents approximately 17% of the total FLOKI token supply or nearly 18% of the circulating supply.

Floki’s official handle in a tweet said, "It is worth highlighting that the majority of these tokens are being staked for as long as 4 years. In other words, all things being equal, most of these tokens likely won’t be in circulation for the next 4 years."

FLOKI STAKING TVL HITS $54.4 MILLION$54.4 million worth of $FLOKI tokens have been locked in the #Floki staking program in the first week of staking going live! 🔥That is 17% of the total $FLOKI supply, or almost 18% of circulating supply.It is worth highlighting that the… pic.twitter.com/FZYZbfFGri

— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) November 4, 2023

Why It Matters: It should be noted that over 50% of the total supply of Floki’s sister token, TOKEN, to FLOKI stakers. Through this mechanism, stakers have the opportunity to earn TOKEN rewards over the course of four years, with an annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 160%.

With over $54.4 million worth of $FLOKI tokens staked for as long as 4 years in the first week of the Floki staking program going live, the #Floki staking program has proven to be a massive success.Despite the large amount of $FLOKI tokens staked, APY remains as high as 163%!… https://t.co/3WDyZQENvB

— B (Da Viking) (@100bviking) November 4, 2023

The TOKEN rewards are associated with TokenFi, a tokenization platform that has set its sights on the tokenization industry.

Last week, FLOKI surged after the teams behind the Floki protocol and Bitget crypto exchange have found themselves in a contentious situation, with both accusing each other of market manipulation surrounding the listing. The allegations surfaced through social media posts from the Floki team and a blog post from Bitget.

Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.00003099, up 1.99% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

