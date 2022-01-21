Floki Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the FLOKI Crypto Go After DAO Pivot?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This week brought big news from the pupcoin pack. Floki Inu (CCC:FLOKI-USD) has a plan to really shake things up. And this plan is likely to affect Floki Inu price predictions.

Source: Shutterstock

So what is the news? Recently, the team announced that Floki would be upgrading to a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure. An post published on the team’s Medium page emphasized that the is move is necessary for Floki to gain the type of adoption it needs to grow.

It’s well established that Floki’s rise has been powered, at least in part, by its digital army. These Vikings, as they are known, did not hesitate to make clear that they support this upgrade. According to the blog post, all Floki’s decentralized finance (DeFi) network partners are also on board, as are the crypto exchanges on which the token trades.

But what does this new development mean for Floki Inu price predictions, though? Let’s take a look at what experts are saying about the FLOKI DAO upgrade.

Floki Inu Price Predictions

WalletInvestor still rates Floki Inu as a positive one-year investment. Based on its current price prediction model, a $100 investment in Floki made today will see an increase of 3,573.47% within the next five years. If it holds true, the investment will be worth $3,673.47 in 2027.

Gov.Capital also remains bullish on Floki Inu. Its model predicts that the token’s price will rise by 866.254% within one year to $0.0005024. By that logic, a $100 investment made today will be worth $966.254 in exactly one year. The model predicts that Floki’s price will rise to $0.00187 by 2027.

DigitalCoinPrice forecasts that Floki Inu prices will rise steadily through 2025. The platform’s model predicts that they will hit $0.00007893357 in 2023 and $0.00008518102 in 2024. While it sees the token’s prices dipping in 2026, it predicts that they will recover in 2027, hitting $0.00012556955.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Floki Inu Price Predictions: Where Will the FLOKI Crypto Go After DAO Pivot? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.