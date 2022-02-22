Floating Rate ETFs May Be the Next Big Play

Investors have been flocking to strange corners of the fixed income market as pressures are rising from both the Fed and inflation. The latest place investors are finding relief is floating rate investment-grade corporate debt. Corporations were reluctant to create in the early stages of the pandemic to supply floating rate debt with yields near zero on government debt. However, there is a huge demand for floating-rate debt today, and large investment banks like JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. are all jumping into the investment-grade bond market. Floating rate risk allows investors to mitigate duration risk which with rate hikes pending is a potential threat.

Finsum: This could be just the start of the trend or there could be a lot more to come, but look for the less used avenues of the debt market to start to spark with fixed income in the place it's in.

