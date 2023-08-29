Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF TFLO is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.9% from its 52-week low price of $50.28/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

TFLO in Focus

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF offers exposure to U.S. floating rate Treasury bonds, whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. It has an effective duration of 0.01 years and an average maturity of 1.00 years. The product charges 15 bps in annual fees (see: all the Government Bond ETFs here).

Why the Move?

Floating rate bond has been an area to watch lately, given the fears over higher rates for longer than expected. Floating rate bonds are investment grade and do not pay a fixed rate to investors but have variable coupon rates that are often tied to an underlying index (such as LIBOR) plus a variable spread depending on the credit risk of issuers. Since the coupons of these bonds are adjusted periodically, these are less sensitive to an increase in rates compared to traditional bonds. Unlike fixed-coupon bonds, these do not lose value when the rates go up, making the bonds ideal for protecting investors against capital erosion in a rising rate environment.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, TFLO might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 0.70 and 20-day volatility of 1.12%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride this surging ETF.



