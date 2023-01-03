FLNG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.76, changing hands as low as $30.56 per share. Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently trading off about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $16.65 per share, with $38.2432 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.69.

