$FLNC stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FLNC stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $25,508,891 of trading volume.

$FLNC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $FLNC:

$FLNC insiders have traded $FLNC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CYNTHIA A ARNOLD has made 2 purchases buying 43,000 shares for an estimated $260,240 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HERMAN E BULLS has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $249,990 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JULIAN NEBREDA (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 32,950 shares for an estimated $198,970 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. AHMED PASHA (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 15,500 shares for an estimated $100,440

ELIZABETH ANNE FESSENDEN purchased 1,700 shares for an estimated $10,931

$FLNC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $FLNC stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLNC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLNC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Positive" rating on 05/15/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Sell" rating on 04/15/2025

$FLNC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLNC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $FLNC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $3.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $10.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $2.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $5.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $8.0 on 03/05/2025

