$FLL stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$FLL stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,815,269 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $FLL:
$FLL Insider Trading Activity
$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL R LEE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,300 shares for an estimated $1,312,425 and 0 sales.
- LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 113,805 shares for an estimated $529,635.
- ERIC J GREEN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $85,027
$FLL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ONE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 323,931 shares (+127.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,354,031
- CURI RMB CAPITAL, LLC removed 260,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,086,800
- OAK FAMILY ADVISORS, LLC removed 205,239 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $837,375
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 117,936 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $492,972
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP added 112,500 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $470,249
- RANGELEY CAPITAL, LLC added 101,226 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $423,124
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 79,123 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $330,734
$FLL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $265,000 on 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.
$FLL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
$FLL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from CBRE set a target price of $5.5 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.