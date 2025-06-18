Stocks
FLL

$FLL stock is up 26% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 18, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$FLL stock has now risen 26% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,815,269 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $FLL:

$FLL Insider Trading Activity

$FLL insiders have traded $FLL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL R LEE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 276,300 shares for an estimated $1,312,425 and 0 sales.
  • LEWIS A. FANGER (Sr. VP, CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 113,805 shares for an estimated $529,635.
  • ERIC J GREEN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $85,027

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $FLL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FLL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FLL stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

  • REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $265,000 on 03/28, 03/20, 03/12, 02/24, 02/21, 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • CBRE issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FLL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLL forecast page.

$FLL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FLL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from CBRE set a target price of $5.5 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $5.0 on 03/07/2025

You can track data on $FLL on Quiver Quantitative.

