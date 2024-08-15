FLJP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FLJP ETF (Symbol: FLJP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.93, changing hands as high as $29.27 per share. FLJP shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLJP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLJP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.1014 per share, with $31.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.