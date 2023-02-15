FlixBus, Greyhound owner reports record revenue, forecasts 20% growth in 2023

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Greyhound-owner Flix, which operates bus and train services in over 40 countries, on Wednesday reported its most successful year yet in 2022 with revenue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.61 billion) and forecasted revenue growth of over 20% in 2023.

The company, which owns European intercity bus service FlixBus and also bought U.S. household name Greyhound in late 2021, is planning further expansion of its networks in Europe, North America and Turkey, and is adding Chile to its network in South America, it said.

New countries it plans to add to its network in Europe include Portugal, the United Kingdom and Baltic states.

Revenue grew over 185% in 2022 in comparison with the previous year, its statement said.

($1 = 0.9337 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.