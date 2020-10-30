FLIR Systems Reinitiates And Boosts FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, industrial technology company FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) reinitiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, based on our year-to-date performance and updated expectations for the remainder or the year.

In early May, the company had withdrawn its financial guidance for the full-year 2020 as the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including its impact to FLIR's operations, supply chain partners and customers, was uncertain.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.30 to $2.35 per share on revenues between $1.880 billion and $1.900 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share on revenues between $1.850 billion and $1.925 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.20 per share on revenues of $1.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, FLIR's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on common stock, payable on December 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of close of business on November 20, 2020.

