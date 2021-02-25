Flir Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $75.24 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $1.68 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.00 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $524.34 million from $489.04 million last year.

Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $103.00 Mln. vs. $72.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.78 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $524.34 Mln vs. $489.04 Mln last year.

