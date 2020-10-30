Flir Systems Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR):

-Earnings: $60.66 million in Q3 vs. $62.05 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.46 in Q3 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $84.75 million or $0.64 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.55 per share -Revenue: $466.41 million in Q3 vs. $471.25 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.88 - $1.90 Bln

