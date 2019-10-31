Flir Systems Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $62.05 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $73.15 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.21 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $471.25 million from $434.90 million last year.

Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $80.21 Mln. vs. $80.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $471.25 Mln vs. $434.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 Full year revenue guidance: $1.9 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.