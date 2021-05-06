Flir Systems Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $38.8 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $15.42 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.89 million or $0.49 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $467.31 million from $450.92 million last year.

Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $64.89 Mln. vs. $56.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.49 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $467.31 Mln vs. $450.92 Mln last year.

