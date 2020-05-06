Flir Systems Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $15.42 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $61.75 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Flir Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $56.87 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $450.92 million from $444.74 million last year.

Flir Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $56.87 Mln. vs. $72.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $450.92 Mln vs. $444.74 Mln last year.

