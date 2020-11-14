FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Pay A US$0.17 Dividend In Four Days

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

FLIR Systems's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that FLIR Systems has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $37.32. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. FLIR Systems paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 38% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by FLIR Systems's 5.9% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. FLIR Systems has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy FLIR Systems for the upcoming dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

If you're not too concerned about FLIR Systems's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with FLIR Systems and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

