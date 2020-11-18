FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FLIR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FLIR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.23, the dividend yield is 1.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FLIR was $37.23, representing a -37.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.44 and a 56.1% increase over the 52 week low of $23.85.

FLIR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). FLIR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.05. Zacks Investment Research reports FLIR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.26%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FLIR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FLIR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FLIR as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust ROBO Global Robotics and Automa (ROBO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROBO with an increase of 26.62% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FLIR at 1.71%.

